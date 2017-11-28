Ohio troopers seize $96,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers seized 32 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week.

According to the patrol, troopers stopped a rented 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with California plates for a turn signal violation on Interstate 80 in Summit County on November 21.

While talking with the driver, troopers reported smelling raw marijuana in the van. A search of the vehicle revealed 32 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $96,000.

The driver, 34-year-old Derek P. Summerling, of Silverthorn, Colorado was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.