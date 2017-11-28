Spear fisherman survives great white shark attack

PEBBLE BEACH, CA (KSBW/WCMH) — A California spear fisherman is recovering after he was attacked by a Great White shark Friday afternoon at California’s Pebble Beach.

Grigor Azatian was attacked around 1:45pm by a shark in Stillwater Cove.

“He grabbed his spear gun, went down and saw the shark, Great White. From his description, it was about 15 feet long,” said Azatian’s father, Armen.

Azatian was in the water several hundred yards from the shoreline when the attack happened.

According to his father, Azatian was bitten about two or three times on his right leg. He then managed to swim back to the boat.

Once on shore, two off-duty sheriff’s deputies were luckily on the beach and helped stabilized him until emergency responders arrived.

State fire Captain Josh Silveira told the Associated Press there haven’t been any recent shark sightings at the Pebble Beach, but there was an attack in Monterey Bay, just north of the beach, in March when a great white shark attacked a kayak in the water. The kayaker was knocked out of the vessel but was not injured.