‘This is what Thanksgiving is all about’: Cashier pays for groceries when customer comes up short

By Published: Updated:

FAIRBURN, GA (WCMH) —  A Georgia grocery store employee’s act of kindness is getting a lot of attention and inspiring others to do good this holiday season.

Dam Tyrone II was in the checkout line at a Fairburn Publix on Friday when he witnessed something that is all too uncommon these days. A customer in front of him didn’t have enough money to purchase their groceries. The cashier, identified as Sierra Johnson, pulled out her own debit card to pay for them.

Tyrone shared the picture of Sierra on Facebook, writing that Sierra’s gesture may have easily changed someone’s life.

Tyrone was so inspired by Sierra’s act of kindness that he decided to pay it forward. The next day, when he went shopping at WalMart, he decided to pay for the customer’s groceries behind him. He said that’s what Thanksgiving is all about and asked others to do the same.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s