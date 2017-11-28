‘This is what Thanksgiving is all about’: Cashier pays for groceries when customer comes up short

FAIRBURN, GA (WCMH) — A Georgia grocery store employee’s act of kindness is getting a lot of attention and inspiring others to do good this holiday season.

Dam Tyrone II was in the checkout line at a Fairburn Publix on Friday when he witnessed something that is all too uncommon these days. A customer in front of him didn’t have enough money to purchase their groceries. The cashier, identified as Sierra Johnson, pulled out her own debit card to pay for them.

Tyrone shared the picture of Sierra on Facebook, writing that Sierra’s gesture may have easily changed someone’s life.

Tyrone was so inspired by Sierra’s act of kindness that he decided to pay it forward. The next day, when he went shopping at WalMart, he decided to pay for the customer’s groceries behind him. He said that’s what Thanksgiving is all about and asked others to do the same.