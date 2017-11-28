Topgolf opening near Polaris by Summer 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Work has begun on what will eventually become a Columbus location for Topgolf.

According to Franz Geiger from developer NP Ltd., construction crews broke ground on the new Topgolf site about a week ago. The golf game center will be located next to IKEA.

In a statement to NBC4, a Topgolf spokesperson said:

We are excited about our potential to become a permanent member of the Columbus community. I will have more information soon, and we look forward to providing another destination for entertainment in the area.

Topgolf uses microchipped golf balls to score players’ shots as they hit balls from an indoor hitting bay onto a driving range.

The company currently has 37 locations worldwide, including a location near Cincinnati.