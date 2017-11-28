Topgolf opening near Polaris by Summer 2018

By Published:
Topgolf West Chester (Topgolf)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Work has begun on what will eventually become a Columbus location for Topgolf.

According to Franz Geiger from developer NP Ltd., construction crews broke ground on the new Topgolf site about a week ago. The golf game center will be located next to IKEA.

In a statement to NBC4, a Topgolf spokesperson said:

We are excited about our potential to become a permanent member of the Columbus community. I will have more information soon, and we look forward to providing another destination for entertainment in the area.

Topgolf uses microchipped golf balls to score players’ shots as they hit balls from an indoor hitting bay onto a driving range.

The company currently has 37 locations worldwide, including a location near Cincinnati.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s