UK to allow Viagra sales without a prescription

(WCMH) — The United Kingdom will soon be the first country to sell Viagra over the counter.

Pfizer, who makes the erectile-dysfunction drug, said Tuesday that buyers in the UK will not need a prescription.

UK health officials say making Viagra more freely available will help stop users from trying to get it through unregulated, illegal channels, like those found online.

Prescription-free sales are set to begin next spring.

Users of viagra in the United States will continue to need a prescription.