Barrett, 23 other Buckeyes named to all-Big Ten team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twenty-four Ohio State Buckeyes have been named to all-Big Ten Conference teams, the conference announced Wednesday.

J.T. Barrett is a first-team all-conference quarterback for the third time. Three of his offensive linemen joined him on the list. Individual conference awards will be announced Friday.

Here are all the honorees, according to the university and the Big Ten Conference:

First Team

Graduated QB J.T. Barrett

Graduated C Billy Price

Senior LT Jamarco Jones

Sophomore RG Michael Jordan

Sophomore DE Nick Bosa

Graduated DE Tyquan Lewis

Junior CB Denzel Ward

Second Team

Freshman RB J.K. Dobbins

Junior DE Sam Hubbard

Junior RS Parris Campbell

Third Team

Junior RT Isaiah Prince

Junior WR Parris Campbell

Senior SAF Damon Webb

Sophomore DT Dre’mont Jones

Sophomore SAF Jordan Fuller

Junior K Sean Nuernberger

Freshman P Drue Chrisman

Honorable Mention

Senior TE Marcus Baugh

Junior WR Johnnie Dixon

Sophomore WR K.J. Hill

Sophomore RB Mike Weber

Sophomore CB Damon Arnette

Junior LB Jerome Baker

Senior DE Jalyn Holmes

Senior LB Chris Worley