Barrett, 23 other Buckeyes named to all-Big Ten team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twenty-four Ohio State Buckeyes have been named to all-Big Ten Conference teams, the conference announced Wednesday.
J.T. Barrett is a first-team all-conference quarterback for the third time. Three of his offensive linemen joined him on the list. Individual conference awards will be announced Friday.
Here are all the honorees, according to the university and the Big Ten Conference:
First Team
Graduated QB J.T. Barrett
Graduated C Billy Price
Senior LT Jamarco Jones
Sophomore RG Michael Jordan
Sophomore DE Nick Bosa
Graduated DE Tyquan Lewis
Junior CB Denzel Ward
Second Team
Freshman RB J.K. Dobbins
Junior DE Sam Hubbard
Junior RS Parris Campbell
Third Team
Junior RT Isaiah Prince
Junior WR Parris Campbell
Senior SAF Damon Webb
Sophomore DT Dre’mont Jones
Sophomore SAF Jordan Fuller
Junior K Sean Nuernberger
Freshman P Drue Chrisman
Honorable Mention
Senior TE Marcus Baugh
Junior WR Johnnie Dixon
Sophomore WR K.J. Hill
Sophomore RB Mike Weber
Sophomore CB Damon Arnette
Junior LB Jerome Baker
Senior DE Jalyn Holmes
Senior LB Chris Worley