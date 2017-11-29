Cat alerts Virginia college student to stranger in bedroom

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) student says her cat woke her up Tuesday morning, alerting her to a stranger standing in her bedroom.

The alleged incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. Marshall Street where the woman lives with her VCU Lacrosse teammates.

WRIC 8News reporter Aaron Thomas spoke with the woman, who said her cat woke her up and caused her to notice the man standing in her bedroom. All five women living in the house said that they believe the man got in through an unlocked back door.

The woman told 8News that upon realizing the man was there, she confronted him, asking him if he had taken anything. The man immediately ran away, and she said she gave chase before he got away

The woman described the suspect as a black man in his mid-30’s who was wearing a black hat, black hoodie and white shoes.

The women living in the apartment said they are thankful no one was hurt and none of their belongings were stolen. One of the roommates said the residents usually keep the back door unlocked, but waking up to a stranger in the house has prompted them to lock doors going forward.

“We live in a city. We live in Richmond, and you can’t do that,” Nicole Morris, who lives in the house said. “Just cause we’re comfortable in this area, Carver, we have teammates next door, we have teammates down the road and we just didn’t really think of it because we are so comfortable in this area.”

Police have stepped up their patrols in the area, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richmond police.