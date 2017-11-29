Church Quietly Pays Off People’s Christmas Layaway Bills

(WTRF) Some Ohio Valley families are in for a joyful surprise when they try to pay for the items they put on layaway at WalMart.

They’ll be told, “Your bill has been paid in full.”

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church has a trust bequeathed to them more than 100 years ago, from a family whose daughter died.

The grieving parents specified that the money must be used for children at Christmas.

“The criteria for this was that the people had to be residents of Ohio County, either Wheeling or Triadelphia, and they needed to have children,” said the Rev. Mark Seitz, rector of St. Matthew’s. “They needed to be buying toys. So the layaways that we were paying off were toys for children for Christmas. And the manager went through and found people in those two communities and as far as I know, they are not going to be told who did this, just that it was done for them.”

The church had hoped to remain anonymous, but through social media, word got out.

St. Matthew’s also does outreach with food and toys for families through their food pantry, plus they are giving to the Children’s Home of Wheeling and the Crittenton Home.

They say the family that made the initial donation more than 100 years ago was named Scott, and the father was a U.S. Senator.