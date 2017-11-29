Columbus State Community College professors picket between classes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Contracts for professors at Columbus State Community College have been up for months now.

On Wednesday both sides are speaking out and they aren’t seeing eye to eye.

The professors say they are holding what they call an informational picketing out front of Columbus State on Wednesday because they feel they’re not getting the respect they deserve.

“I’m standing here today because I care about teaching and I care about Columbus State and our students,” said psychology professor Heather Johnston.

Most of the professors standing out front holding signs have worked at Columbus State for decades. They say they are here voicing their concerns on their own time, between classes. They say it’s not about money. It’s about quality and fairness.

“There would be at least 150 more teachers out here but they are all over there teaching their classes and talking to students and making sure students get a quality education despite not having a contract since June 30th,” said Tom Shanahan.

Shahanan, a full-time professor at Columbus State for 25 years, says the administration is not willing to compromise on a few remaining issues.

“If a full-time faculty member is qualified to teach a course at the college they would like to have a temporary part-time person have priority over full-time workers. We want full-time faculty to be able to do their jobs. We want teaching assignments to be determined on qualifications and not gender. There’s been some allegations that gender has played a role in some of the decisions and obviously we’re adamantly opposed to that,” said Shanahan.

Columbus State Community College provided us a statement:

Columbus State’s approach with our faculty is in alignment with our commitment to student success, workforce development, competitive compensation, and making sure our people, processes and systems are geared towards student success. We are in near full agreement on all contract terms, mutually compromising on our positions in many areas and acknowledging the hard work of our faculty and their role in ensuring a successful future for our students. All benefit and compensation-related provisions have been implemented, including a year-one average 5.2 percent annual salary increase and also professional development funding. In the remaining contract provisions at issue, we are focusing on student success by ensuring a robust and diverse coursework schedule that meets and maintains our standards of excellence while increasing flexibility for the College to be fully responsive to student and industry workforce development needs. Our focus is inclusive of the College’s belief that we have the most talented, experienced and diverse faculty and adjuncts teaching within particular programs and disciplines. We firmly deny the CSEA’s allegations of gender discrimination. Columbus State is committed to maintaining a workplace and academic environment free of discrimination and harassment. We have the utmost respect for our faculty and believe we are pursuing mutual best interests. We look forward to resolution through the fact-finding process that is underway.

“Columbus state has a commitment to the community to deliver quality education and that’s what we’re out here for, really,” said Shanahan.

The professors say next is a fact-finding process conducted by the State Employment Relations Board. Professors hope contracts can be resolved before the next semester begins.