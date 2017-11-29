COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The old adage ‘the suit makes the man’ has a special meaning for an organization helping men make the transition from prison to the workforce.

The Franklin County Commissioners recognized that need with a $55,000 grant to a special men’s suit store.

On the second floor of the Columbus Urban League sits a room full of donated men’s suits and professional attire aptly called My Brother’s Closet.

NBC4 talked with a man whose has made a successful transition from inmate to an employee with a career path he loves.

Tracy Kirby, 47, said for the first 14 years of his life he lived Philadelphia, dealing drugs and living a life of crime. His family moved to Columbus in 1999, hoping for a change.

“I continued to get involved in the drug and criminal lifestyle, subsequently I ended up getting a sentence for nine years for robbery,” he said.

Now Kirby takes responsibility for his actions and after a revelation in prison, said he made a change for the better.

“When you start to work on yourself and better yourself, you have to work on the image as well,”

That is where My Brother’s Closet comes in.

“It helped empower me if you will, and gave me a sense of a higher self-esteem,” said Kirby.

With a professional wardrobe and coaching through a Columbus Urban League initiative called Chose to Change, he landed a full-time job as a chef, he has written a book on his journey, called “These Dry Bones Live,” and is a motivational speaker for other former inmates and those under-employed.

“So it just helps me be a better, person, a better man, a better husband and a better father,” Kirby said. He has been married for 18 years, has four children and two grandchildren.

Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce took it a step further by donating more than a dozen of his own suits to My Brother’s Closet.

“For me it is just what we all should be doing, digging in our closet and seeing what we can contribute,” Boyce said. “We are making an investment in the community, and most importantly in individuals who want to do the right thing, to make a bigger impact with their life,” Boyce said.

If you want to donate suits and apparel you can drop them off at the Columbus Urban League on Monday and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.