CPD releases video of shots fired at officers during traffic stop

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released video of an incident where shots were fired at officers during a Linden area traffic stop.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were in the area of Cleveland and 17th avenues on November 22 performing a routine traffic stop when someone came between two houses and began firing at officers and the vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting and officers did not return fire. Several shell casings were found after the shooter fled from the area.

No officers were injured and several roads in the area have been closed while police investigate.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s