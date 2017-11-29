CPD releases video of shots fired at officers during traffic stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released video of an incident where shots were fired at officers during a Linden area traffic stop.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were in the area of Cleveland and 17th avenues on November 22 performing a routine traffic stop when someone came between two houses and began firing at officers and the vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting and officers did not return fire. Several shell casings were found after the shooter fled from the area.

No officers were injured and several roads in the area have been closed while police investigate.