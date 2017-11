COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a driver who they say took off after hitting a school bus on the east side of Columbus.

It happened around 3:54pm near the intersection of Champion and Mound.

According to police, there were students aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Nobody was hospitalized, but one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. Police only have a vague description of that vehicle.