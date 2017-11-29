Hunters check over 22K deer on deer-gun season opening day

By Published:

COLUMBUS (AP) – State officials say hunters checked more than 22,000 white-tailed deer on the opening day of Ohio’s deer-gun hunting season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says 22,336 deer were harvested Monday as the season began across the state. That compares with 18,776 deer checked by hunters on last year’s opening day.

The season remains open through Sunday, Dec. 3, with two additional days this year on Dec. 16 and 17.

The department says Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication says hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s