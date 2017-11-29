Man accused of slashing puppies’ throats enters guilty plea

RICHLAND CO., OH (WCMH) — A man accused of slashing several puppies’ throats has entered a guilty plea in the Richland County Court of Common Pleas, according to court documents.

Christopher D. Vandenberg was arrested and charged with a felony count of animal cruelty. He will be sentenced Jan. 10.

The Humane Society of Richland County took in the four pit bull mix puppies this summer.

