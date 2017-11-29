Matt Lauer terminated from Today Show

NEW YORK (NBC News) — The Today Show announced Matt Lauer has been terminated after he was accused of inappropriate behavior.

The Today Show announced there was an inappropriate sexual behavior complaint filed against Lauer and he was terminated as a result.

The Today Show released the following statement on Twitter:

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.

