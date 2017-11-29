Newark police chief discusses arrest of officer

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – Authorities say officer Todd Brunton, a 20-year veteran, fired his gun in several neighborhoods and at the same time, casting a negative shadow over the Newark Police Department. Chief Barry Connell spoke with NBC4 since this happened Sunday night.

“Obviously this an uncomfortable situation and we believe in being transparent and open and we ask citizens have faith in what we are doing here”,” said Connell.

Authorities say people who live on Surrey Drive near North 21st Street and State Route 16 heard shots. They also described seeing a pickup truck. Police say they saw the truck moments later, stopped it, and recognized the driver officer Brunton. Inside his car, authorities said they found a gun which appeared to be recently fired, along with other evidence.

“Obviously it’s an emotional issue for us. anytime we have to deal with one of our own in a case,” said Connell.

Chief Connell is limited on what he can say about the case, however, he says the investigation is being finished up, and right now they are currently working with the prosecutor’s office and submitting any follow-ups they want done. He wants the public to know the officer’s alleged actions, in this case, does not reflect every officer on the force.

That one of those things that we, you know, I won’t say we take it in stride because it’s hurtful to be perceived to be corrupt when that overwhelmingly is not the case,” said Connell.

Right now Brunton is placed on paid administrative leave.