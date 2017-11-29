Newark police chief discusses arrest of officer

By Published: Updated:

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – Authorities say officer Todd Brunton, a 20-year veteran, fired his gun in several neighborhoods and at the same time, casting a negative shadow over the Newark Police Department.  Chief Barry Connell spoke with NBC4 since this happened Sunday night.

“Obviously this an uncomfortable situation and we believe in being transparent and open and we ask citizens have faith in what we are doing here”,” said Connell.

Authorities say people who live on Surrey Drive near North 21st Street and State Route 16 heard shots.  They also described seeing a pickup truck.  Police say they saw the truck moments later, stopped it, and recognized the driver officer Brunton.  Inside his car, authorities said they found a gun which appeared to be recently fired, along with other evidence.

“Obviously it’s an emotional issue for us. anytime we have to deal with one of our own in a case,” said Connell.

Chief Connell is limited on what he can say about the case, however, he says the investigation is being finished up, and right now they are currently working with the prosecutor’s office and submitting any follow-ups they want done.  He wants the public to know the officer’s alleged actions, in this case, does not reflect every officer on the force.

That one of those things that we, you know, I won’t say we take it in stride because it’s hurtful to be perceived to be corrupt when that overwhelmingly is not the case,” said Connell.

Right now Brunton is placed on paid administrative leave.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s