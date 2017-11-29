No sister act: Nuns’ album tops charts in time for Christmas

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — They may be sisters, but this is no act.

The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, say the songs on their chart-topping albums are “just praying.” In fact, the sisters record in the same chapel outside Ann Arbor, Michigan, where they pray and sing every day.

Members of the 130-member Catholic order rarely perform in public, so the albums are a way to share their love of God and music with the world. Their third and latest album, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring: Christmas with the Dominican Sisters of Mary,” has muscled its way to the top of Billboard’s classical chart and climbed nearly as high on the holiday chart.