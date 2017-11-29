One person hospitalized after shooting in church parking lot, Fayette County Sheriff says

FAYETTE CO., OH (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a church parking lot, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Police and EMS were called to the parking lot of the Center Christian Church near US 35 and I-71 just around 6:30pm Tuesday.

The 911 call indicated that two people were involved in a fight in the parking lot and the caller said they heard what sounded like shot fired.

When a deputy arrived on scene he found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The suspect fled before the deputy arrived.

The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was taken to an area trauma center by helicopter. His condition was unknown, according to a press release.

Sheriff’s detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 335-6170.