Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to be lit Wednesday night

NEW YORK (WCMH) — NBC kicks off the holidays with the lighting of the iconic tree in the heart of New York City with “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Wednesday, November 29 at 8PM.

The tree is decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The evening includes festive performances by Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and The Tenors, with additional acts to be announced.

NBC’s “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the highly anticipated holiday special.

The tree will remain in place until January 7, 2018.

After it’s taken down, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. It will then be turned into lumber that will be used to build homes.