Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to be lit Wednesday night

By Published:

NEW YORK (WCMH) — NBC kicks off the holidays with the lighting of the iconic tree in the heart of New York City with “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Wednesday, November 29 at 8PM.

The tree is decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The evening includes festive performances by Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and The Tenors, with additional acts to be announced.

NBC’s “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the highly anticipated holiday special.

The tree will remain in place until January 7, 2018.

After it’s taken down, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. It will then be turned into lumber that will be used to build homes.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s