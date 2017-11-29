Teen killed when log from logging trucks comes through windshield

LENOIR, NC (NBC News) — A North Carolina teen has died after a log from a logging truck smashed through the windshield of the truck he was riding in with his father.

The accident happened Tuesday morning in Caldwell County.

Officials say 15-year-old Wesley Oliver was riding in his dad’s pickup truck, on his way to school, when the truck collided with an extended log.

“When the truck was making a right-hand turn, and while it was turning…the ford was going through the intersection,” said Brent Phelps with the Lenoir Police Department.

So far, no criminal charges have been file against either driver.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and Lenoir police are investigating.