This super-dad wore a tutu to his daughter’s ballet class just to make her happy

(NBC News) — What do you do when your eight-year-old daughter asks you to dress up in a frilly costume to join her in dance class? Why, you do it, of course.

Adriana Cross’ mother was seven months pregnant when parent night at her ballet class came around, TODAY reported. So, she asked her dad to join in.

“It’s one parent with each kid,” mom Rebecca Tran said. “Right away when they said that, she picked her dad.”

Adriana specified that she wanted her dad to wear a big poufy tutu during the dance.

“Everyone automatically looked at him, and he was trying not to laugh,” Tran said. “I think he made a lot of people’s days; he just walked in with it right on.”

