VIDEO: California woman helps deputies arrest husband for child porn

KRON Published:

MENLO PARK (KRON) — A Menlo Park man is in custody on child porn charges after his wife helped sheriff’s deputies with the arrest, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Back in September, detectives started their investigation after the suspect’s wife reported he might be possession of child pornography, deputies said.

Detectives found 3,000 images of child porn and other evidence in the suspect’s computer.

Around 7:00 p.m. Monday detectives, with a warrant, arrested Matthew Coda as he was stepping off a plane at San Francisco International Airport, authorities said.

He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without further incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information about Matthew Coda is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Office Detective Gaby Chaghouri at (650) 259-2314 or Gchaghouri@smcgov.org. You may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

