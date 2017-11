SHANGHAI (CNN) – Did you see it? It’s the fall seen around the world.

A model took a spill on stage during the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

And although it was pre-taped last week in Shanghai, the blunder was not cut out and aired on TV Tuesday night.

Chinese supermodel Ming Xi got tangled in her ensemble and hit the catwalk. She recovered, but broke down in tears once backstage.

Some of her fellow models were quick to comfort her.