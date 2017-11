HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) — The highly anticipated trailer for Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” was released Wednesday morning.

Disney, the owner of Marvel, released the trailer during “Good Morning America” earlier today.

The more than two minute trailer features many heroes from the Marvel Universe including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor and Captain America as they take on bad guy Thanos.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is set for release May 4, 2018.