Aaron Judge gets 10 votes for New York City mayor

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge waits to hit before Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros in Houston. A unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year Award and runner-up in Most Valuable Player voting, Aaron Judge also received ballots in another election: for New York City mayor. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year Award and runner-up in Most Valuable Player voting, Aaron Judge also received ballots in another election: for New York City mayor.

The New York Yankees right fielder was listed on 10 ballots as a write-in candidate for mayor, according to final totals released late Tuesday by the New York City Board of Elections.

Judge received three votes in New York County (Manhattan and the Marble Hill section of the Bronx), four in Brooklyn, two in Queens and one in Staten Island.

He was far behind Bill de Blasio, who won re-election with 713,634 votes on the Democratic line and 46,478 on the Working Families line.

Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi and former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, now CEO of the Miami Marlins, got two write-in votes apiece.

Kristaps Porzingis, a Latvian player on the NBA’s New York Knicks, received nine write-in votes. There was an additional vote for each of two misspelled variations of his name: Kristaps Porzinais and Kristops Porzingis.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was benched this week, got one vote.

