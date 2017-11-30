Gomer Pyle actor Jim Nabors of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ dies at 87

HONOLULU, HI (WCMH) — Actor Jim Nabors, best known as portraying Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” has died.

According to WBRC, Nabors, 87, had been battling health issues.

Hawaii News Now reports Nabors died at about 3am, Thursday. Nabors was also known for his singing, recording several albums in addition to his acting career.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.