Gomer Pyle actor Jim Nabors of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ dies at 87

By Published: Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Jim Nabors attends the 2014 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI (WCMH) — Actor Jim Nabors, best known as portraying Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” has died.

According to WBRC, Nabors, 87, had been battling health issues.

Hawaii News Now reports Nabors died at about 3am, Thursday. Nabors was also known for his singing, recording several albums in addition to his acting career.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s