Applebee’s to offer $1 Long Island Iced Tea in December

KANSAS CITY, MO (WATE) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar is offering a new drink special for the month of December.

Customers can buy a Long Island Iced Tea for only $1 at the restaurant chain.

The drink is made with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix with a splash of cola.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

The drink will be available all day during the month at participating locations.