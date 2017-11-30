Chewbacca joins Fort Worth, Texas police department

(WCMH) — With the death of former smuggler Han Solo in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ Chewbacca no longer has a partner in crime.

So, now he’s joining up with the Fort Worth, Texas police department.

In a video intended for new police officers, Chewbacca goes through several of the tasks of a police officer, including traffic stops and training.

It ends with the message:

ATTENTION ROOKIES! WELCOME TO THE FORT WORTH POLICE DEPARTMENT! REMEMBER TO ALWAYS SHOW COURTESY AND RESPECT TO OUR CITIZENS AND ALWAYS PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL SERVICE. AND MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU!

This isn’t the first Fort Worth police training video to feature Star Wars characters. In 2016, a similar video featured a Stormtrooper practicing on the firing range.

