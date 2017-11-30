Gold coin worth over $1K dropped in Salvation Army kettle

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A gold coin worth more than $1,000 has been dropped in a Salvation Army red kettle in a western Ohio city.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that a Salvation Army official says it’s the third year in a row the organization has found a similar gold coin in one of its kettles in Springfield. Development Director Ryan Ray says the coins are always wrapped in a $100 bill.

This year’s coin is valued at about $1,300. Proceeds from its sale will be used to help families who need Christmas assistance.

Ray says the Salvation Army has nicknamed the mysterious donor the “Gold Coin Phantom.” He says about a thousand families have signed up for Christmas assistance this year in Clark County.

Last year’s kettle campaign collected about $130,000.

