Mansfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Police in Mansfield are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who police believe ran away from home.

Allison Sowders was last seen in the 100 block of Grover Avenue in Mansfield.

She is described as a white female standing 5’6″ and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said she could be in the area of 300 Park Ave. West.

Anyone with information concerning the current whereabouts of Allison Sowders is urged to call the Mansfield Division of Police (419) 522-1234 or Det. Rich Miller Major Crimes Unit (419) 755-9758.