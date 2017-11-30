Mother, child killed when car crashes into Dayton home

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identities of the mother and child killed after a car slammed into a house in Dayton.

Maria Davis, 39, and 7-year-old Jerome Davis died as a result of the crash.

It happened around 10:45pm Wednesday in the 800 block of Lilac Avenue near Kammer Avenue.

Police say a car driving in the neighborhood saw a police cruiser and sped away. Moments later, that car crashed into the living room of the house.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The young boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Another person in the house wasn’t hurt.

Police took one person into custody at the scene. Officers also found a gun and felony drugs inside the car.

Investigators are working to learn if anyone else was inside the car.

Police called a crash reconstruction team, the professional standards bureau and the violent offenders unit to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Investigators are also working to learn if OVI is a factor in the crash.

Police have not announced potential charges against the person in custody.

