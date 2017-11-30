Mother, daughter speak out about school fight controversy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The headlines shocked viewers, “Mother, daughter, goddaughter arrested after fight at school“. Roxxane Craine is in the center of the controversy.

“Everyone keeps saying well she’s a bad mom. No, I am not. I am a mom that cares and loves my kids and going to protect my kids,” said Craine.

Roxxane Craine sat down only with NBC4 to tells her side of the story and responds to a lot of the criticism from social media.

“I’m not ghetto. None of that. I work for a living. I take care of my kids,” said Craine.

Columbus Police say they arrested Roxxane Craine for encouraging her daughter to fight inside of Linden McKinley Stem Academy. Both mother and daughter say that is not true.

Her daughter Ka’nautika Pickens and her goddaughter Tameira Fonseca have been victims of bullying for a while now.

“She would not encourage none of us to fight because she knows this is my last year, so she was not about to encourage me to fight,” Pickens.

Craine’s daughter Pickens, and her goddaughter Tameira Fonseca have been victims of bullying for a while now. Craine claims she, and her friend Damicca Watkins went to the school together to speak with administrators about the problem when the unthinkable happened.

“My goddaughter my daughter was coming to tell my sister that it was a fight in the cafeteria with Tameira, then I see my daughter come up huffing and puffing,” said Craine.

“We tried to talk it out with them. They didn’t want to talk. They wanted to fight and be violent but we are not like that,” said Fonseca.

She says before they knew it she, her daughter and goddaughter were in handcuffs.

“They charged me with assault. I did it put my hands on nobody. Noting,” said Craine.

She expects this will be a legal battle she will fight for a short while but is afraid the negative opinions about her- especially her child – will last for a lifetime.

Craine’s next court date is scheduled for January 5th. The school once again declined to comment.