Ohio governor’s race heats up as GOP’s DeWine, Husted merge

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s race for governor has kicked into high gear as a major Republican merger and a big Democrat’s expected entry causes candidates to rethink their futures.

Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, the state’s attorney general and secretary of state, planned to announce a joint ticket Thursday, with the younger Husted signing on as DeWine’s running mate.

Rival GOP candidate Mary Taylor, the state’s lieutenant governor, planned an announcement on her campaign’s future later in the day.

On the Democratic side, tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer says he’s decided not to run.

Springer’s announcement on a weekly podcast came days after Democrat Richard Cordray left his job as federal consumer watchdog. The move was considering positioning for an expected entry soon into the race.