Ohio picks 12 large growers for medical marijuana program

By Published:
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, marijuana plant awaits judging in the Oregon Cannabis Growers' Fair marijuana plant competition in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) – The tiny village of Mount Orab and the city of Akron are among diverse locations of 12 large growers Ohio has picked for its medical marijuana program.

The Ohio Department of Commerce announced the large cultivators and a final small grower Thursday. That rounds out the list of 24 companies authorized to produce medicinal marijuana under a new system expected to go live by September.

Large growers paid $20,000 to apply to operate sites up to 25,000 square feet. They’ll pay $180,000 in initial licensing fees and $200,000 a year thereafter.

The 12 chosen growers applied for sites in Brown and Summit counties, the respective homes of Mount Orab’s 3,500 residents and Akron’s roughly 200,000 – as well as Cuyahoga, Lake, Muskingum, Erie, Mahoning, Clark, Stark, Sandusky, Greene and Lawrence.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s