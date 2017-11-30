Ohio Warriors sled hockey aims to bring recreaction, encouragement to disabled veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — They come home missing limbs, injured brains and sometimes damaged spirits. Disabled veterans suffer losses in service to their country. Here in central Ohio some are finding a new way to win.

The Ohio Warriors sled hockey program serves disabled veterans by providing recreation, encouragement and training to those who have disabilities after serving in the armed forces.

“We had guys who, when they came back from their deployment, said they didn’t really want to leave the house and then they found something like this that they really love and said they thought this could really help others,” said General Manager Brian Rosen.

The Ohio Warriors started two years ago with just eight players.

” [I] fell in love with it ever since,” said player Garren Powers. “I never played hockey a day in my life but I enjoyed sports.”

The roster has grown to 22 but the costs have grown too. It costs up to $2,000 to outfit a player head to toe, with a sled. No veteran with a service related disability is turned away and no disabled veteran has to pay.

The group counts on fundraising and generosity.

The team also has traveling expenses. They practice once a week and play in tournaments about once a month.

