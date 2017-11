COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have recovered a loaded gun from a student at Linden McKinley High School.

According to Columbus police, another student alerted administrators to the presence of the gun Thursday morning. School resource officer Armando Dungey confronted the suspect and confiscated the gun.

A 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Another school resource officer was called in to assist at the school while Dungey handled the arrest.