Recounts ordered in Pickerington, Canal Winchester races

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State John Husted has ordered recounts for three races, in which voters cast their ballots during the general election, on November 7.

Recounts will be held for the Reynoldsburg City School District Board, the Reynoldsburg City Council and the Canal Winchester City Council races.

According to the Franklin County Board of Elections, Ohio law requires an automatic recount in issues or races where the difference in votes is equal to or less than one-half of one percent (0.5%).

A board of elections spokesman says the recounts will begin at 9:00 a.m., on December 4.