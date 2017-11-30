Recounts ordered in Pickerington, Canal Winchester races

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State John Husted has ordered recounts for three races, in which voters cast their ballots during the general election, on November 7.

Recounts will be held for the Reynoldsburg City School District Board, the Reynoldsburg City Council and the Canal Winchester City Council races.

According to the Franklin County Board of Elections, Ohio law requires an automatic recount in issues or races where the difference in votes is equal to or less than one-half of one percent (0.5%).

A board of elections spokesman says the recounts will begin at 9:00 a.m., on December 4.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s