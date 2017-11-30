Santa Claus’ home is now worth $710,559

NORTH POLE (WKRN) – The value of Santa Claus’ home has increased 6.5 percent since last winter, according to real estate website Zillow.

When his home was first listed on Zillow’s website, it was worth $656,957. This year, it’s worth $710,559.

The house was built in the 1800s but has recently been upgraded with some modern touches.

Zillow describes Santa’s house as a “toy-lover’s paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres.” The property includes “Santa’s main living quarters, a community of elf tiny homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board eight live-in reindeer, plus a bonus stall for red-nosed company.”

According to Zillow, the current median estimate for home value in the U.S. is about $204,000.