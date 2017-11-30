Some parents worried Olentangy redistricting will divide town

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — City leaders in Powell lead a roundtable discussion involving parents with children enrolled in Olentangy City Schools.

This comes as redistricting has forced some students from Liberty High School to attend Olentangy High School starting next year.

Powell’s Mayor Bryan Lorenz held the roundtable discussion to make this transition easier.

This meeting was supposed to focus on ways the City of Powell can support both Liberty and Olentangy High Schools, but some parents here are not over the redistricting.

“It divided the town,” said parent Marilyn Jacobs Meyers. “We haven’t had a redistricting that divided the town.”

That issue is creating a lot of frustration.

“I have a senior at Liberty High School this year, and I have an eighth-grader at Liberty Middle School,” said another parent Amy Glaze. “All of her friends are staying at Liberty. All the people that she hangs around so she’s the only one pretty much out of her group moving to the new high school. So she’s very fearful of it.”

That is why Lorenz is stepping up to try and help this community through this transition.

He wants parents to tell him what the city could do to be more inclusive of both schools after this controversial redistricting.

“I think we got a lot of good feedback and ideas on how we can partner with our residents,” said Lorenz.

Parents agree and they this is a good first step.

The superintendent, Mark Raiff, added he wants to reassure parents they have nothing to worry about.

“We are absolutely on their side We have a strong community that fully supports our school district. We have excellent schools throughout the district.”

Parents say they were very pleased with meeting they just want the school gets behind the city.