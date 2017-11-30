Trump administration halts school lunch salt reduction

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it is pausing enforcement of an Obama-era plan to further reduce the amount of salt in school lunches.

The Obama administration had set targets that envisioned school reducing the amount of sodium in school meals each year.

But the Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service said Wednesday that it would keep the current targets for sodium levels reductions unchanged through 2019. Those targets are currently not more than 1,230 mg per meal for elementary, 1,360mg for middle and 1,420 mg for high schools.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said previously that relaxing the restrictions is necessary because children simply don’t eat the healthier meals and the food gets thrown away. The Trump administration has also been pushing for deregulation across many agencies.

But Margo Wootan with the Center for Science in the Public interest criticized the decision, saying that the current high school lunch target represented two-thirds of a child’s daily sodium intake and needed to be lowered.

“It’s too much salt,” Wootan said. “This is locking in dangerously high levels of salt in school meals.”

Obama’s provisions also said that school meals must be rich in whole grains, but it allowed school districts to apply for waivers if they felt they couldn’t procure enough whole-grain products. Healthy food advocates had hoped that the waivers were going to be prohibited, but the Trump administration is keeping them.

“There is no reason for the waiver program anymore,” Wootan said. “”If they can get whole grain in Montana, why can’t they have whole grain in Michigan?”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s