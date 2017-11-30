Two hospitalized after crash on I-71 SB near SR 56

MADISON CO., OH (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 71 near State Route 56 early Thursday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after midnight on I-71 southbound near State Route 56.

The crash involved one semi and one other vehicle, state patrol said.

Two people were transported from the crash with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are being diverted to US 62.

