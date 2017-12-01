‘Algae Bloom Beer’ raises awareness of Lake Erie’s importance to Ohio brewers

TOLEDO (WCMH) — People were drinking green beer Thursday night in Toledo.

It’s called “Algae Bloom Beer,” and it was the start of an event that aimed to raise awareness about the importance of clean water.

In 2014, a huge algae bloom in Lake Erie poisoned Toledo’s tap water for several days, and the green brew was a nod to that crisis. And believe it or not, it actually got good reviews.

Patrons at Maumee Bay Brewing Company sampled the Algae Bloom beer at an event sponsored by the Ohio Environmental Council. Neil Felstein told CNN affiliate WTOL that the beer was “pretty delicious, like a lighter beer with a hint of kiwi.”

The OEC sponsored the event to raise awareness about the importance of clean, safe water in the beer making process. Dozens of Ohio brewers tap into Lake Erie for their water. They don’t need operations shut down because of another pesky algae bloom.

“Hops and barley can be sourced from just about anywhere across the United States and even the world,” said Nick Mandros with the OEC. “But water is one thing that’s always local, and so making sure that you have a good water source to provide a quality product.”

“The water quality is really important to everybody,” added Shannon Mohr with Maumee Bay Brewing Co. “And it affects everybody in the city and it’s something we should be aware of.”

Algae Bloom Beer is a sour New England IPA, colored with green powder and aged with kiwi.

