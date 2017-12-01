Child killed in South Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies say a young child has died after a fire on the city’s southwest side, Friday morning.

At about 6:27am, Friday, emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Humphrey Avenue on the report of a fire.

According to firefighters, a 3-year-old child died in the fire and a woman was hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

No word on what caused the fire has been released.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.