Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom’s body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple’s 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and “didn’t want to be next.”

Forty-five-year-old Benjamin Byers was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment in the death of Melissa Byers. Bond is set at $500,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says the girl last saw her mother alive Monday. The statement says she talked to a counselor Wednesday after finding “lots of blood” and a body with a “stab on the back.” The girl said her father had been acting “weird” and she didn’t tell him what she had seen because she “didn’t want to be next.”

