Judge withdraws from case of Ohio man who plotted US attacks

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has excused himself from the case of the Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2017, without explanation in the case of defendant Mohamud. Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. (AP Photo/Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has excused himself from the case of an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S.

Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday without explanation in the case of defendant Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud.

Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. He was set for sentencing Friday. A new date will be set by Judge Michael Watson.

Mohamud’s attorney Sam Shamansky said Mohamud had confidence in Graham and has the same confidence in Watson to render a just sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking 23 years, saying Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his attack plans.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s