Millions reflect on 29th annual World AIDS Day

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday marked the 29th consecutive year, for millions to reflect on World AIDS Day.

Several events were held across Ohio, including the ‘Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future’ ceremony, at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Earlier in the day, doctors addressed the advancements made in treating HIV and AIDS.

“Lately, the strategy has been more toward treating people as early in their infections as possible,” explained Dr. Chad Braun, the Chief Medical Officer, at Equitas Health.

Braun also said the drug Truvada is being used more, to help prevent those not infected from contracting the disease.

Truvada is commonly referred to as Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

“It’s a once a day pill that’s 92 to 99 percent effective in preventing them [patients] from contracting HIV,” Braun said.

According to the National AIDS Trust, there are 36.7 million people living with the virus, worldwide.

