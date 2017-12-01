OSU students heading to Indianapolis by the busload

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Office Student Life stepped up to provide 15 buses that will take about 800 students to Indianapolis which is nearly three hours away for the Big 10 Championship game.

It’s another big game for the Buckeyes and fans are ready.

“No, no I can’t wait,” said Freshman Collin Parse.

Ohio State junior Wade Lukens said, “I’m real excited. I think we’ll get a win tomorrow.”

Both are taking their excitement all the way to Indy for an experience they’ve never had before.

“This would be my first, I guess you would call it road game,” said Luckens. “I never gone to see them on the road.”>

Luckens is driving himself, other students like sophomore Jordan Richardson will be busing with other OSU students.

“It should be pretty fun, the whole bus experience, going with a whole bunch of rowdy buckeyes,” said Richardson.

Not everyone was lucky to get a bus pass to travel with other students.

“I got the wrong ticket,” said Parse. “I entered online by mistake and now I’m taking the greyhound.”

Parse said he did get a ticket to the game, but the reason he did not get a bus pass was all his fault.

“I didn’t read the email carefully enough, and I was like it must be the same ticket and I’m really sick. So I’m just going to put it in online.”

He added in the end that doesn’t matter. He is ready for an OSU victory.

The 15 buses will leave around 2pm before the Big 10 Championship game.