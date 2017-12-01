Parents sentenced to prison after children found in ‘deplorable’ conditions

DOYLESTOWN, PA (WCMH) – A Pennsylvania couple will spend three to seven years in prison for severely neglecting their three children.

Bucks Local News reported that the three children of William Medl and Kimberly Block were filthy, diseased and hungry when police stepped in last year.

Two girls, ages eight and seven, did not know their last names, did not know the alphabet, had never attended school, had rotted teeth, and were infested with lice, Bucks Local News reported.

A two-year-old in the house could only communicate with gestures.

NBC Philadelphia reported the children had to have 31 teeth extracted between them.

“The time it will take [the children] to get caught up in school and have a normal life is anybody’s guess,” Judge Wallace H. Bateman said. “All for drugs.”

According to court records, the girls described driving to Philadelphia where Medl left them alone in the car to purchase “adult medicine.”

They told of watching their parents snorting or injecting the powder, and of moving it out of their little brother’s reach, knowing it was poison, NBC Philadelphia reported.

