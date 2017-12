CANTON, OH (WCMH) — Sophomore quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw ran for six touchdowns as Pickerington Central defeated Mentor 56-28 for the Ohio Div. I state football title.

Six rushing touchdowns is a new Div. I rushing touchdown record. It ties the overall state record.

This is Pickerington Central’s first state title. They are the third Central Ohio team to win a Div. I title.

Demeatric Crenshaw looks just as loose during the game as he did before it. Sophomore QB has ran for all four Pickerington Central TDs. Tigers up 28-21. pic.twitter.com/5cf7WAeSjh — Football Friday Nite (@NBC4FFN) December 2, 2017

A champion will be crowned tonight. Pickerington Central and Mentor get underway at 8 p.m. from Canton. pic.twitter.com/VhJL9BLRX6 — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) December 2, 2017