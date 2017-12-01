Poll of millenials show many have unfavorable opinions of President Trump

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — About 44 percent of millenials say Pres. Donald Trump is meeting their expectations and 45 percent say his presidency has been worse than they expected, according to a new NBC News/GenForward survey.

Eight percent of those surveyed said the president is doing better than expected.

Millenials of color were more likely to reflect negatively on the president. A majority of white millenials (52 percent) say the president is performing about how they expected. African-Americans (57 percent), Latinos (61 percent), and Asian-Americans (52 percent) said the president is performing worse than they expected.

A majority of Republican millennials surveyed (58 percent) said Pres. Trump is doing about how they expected. A majority of Democrats (61 percent) said he is doing worse than expected. Independent millenials were split: Forty-nine percent said the president is doing worse than they expected, and 47 percent think he is performing as they thought he would.

The poll also found that young adults overall do not have a favorable view of the president, his actions as president so far, or what his long-term legacy will be.

Sixty-three percent of millennials disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president. Another 41 percent and 32 percent, respectively, say they are concerned or scared about what he has done so far in office. Fifty percent think he will go down in history as a poor president.

The survey was conducted Oct. 26-Nov. 10, 2017 with a sample of 1,876 adults ages 18-34. The survey was administered by NORC at the University of Chicago.

For full results and methodology, click here.